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Comparison Test: 2026 Jeep Recon Moab vs. 2027 Rivian R2 Performance
By Ezra Dyer,7 days ago
Normally, it’s easy to identify an incumbent. Establishment figures tend to enjoy advantages—experience, name recognition, resources—that are scarce for upstarts. But in the case of the 2027 Rivian R2 and the 2026 Jeep Recon Moab, it’s hard to say who’s the incumbent and who’s the challenger. Jeep has been building SUVs since the 1940s, as it’s happy to constantly remind you, but is relatively new to EVs. Meanwhile, the first Rivians hit the road just five years ago, but EVs are all that it builds, and the R2 is the brand’s third model. Which incumbency is more advantageous? Let’s take a look.