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Bucks County Community College, River Crossing YMCA partner to offer students internship opportunities, enhanced summer day camps
By Jacob Kise,7 days ago
NEWTOWN, Pa. - Bucks County Community College and River Crossing YMCA are teaming up. The Newtown branch of River Crossing YMCA will relocate to the college’s Newtown Campus on 275 Swamp Road, the college and YMCA say in a news release. The college and YMCA say the branch’s anticipated...