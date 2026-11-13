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Agents idling while they wait on humans push Kubernetes to hand back unused resources
By Jonathan Anthony,7 days ago
Agentic AI workloads are handing Kubernetes an unexpected second act. The orchestrator once dismissed as reliable but boring is now at the center of how enterprises plan to run autonomous software. Past platform shifts, from physical servers to virtual machines and from virtual machines to containers, forced companies to wipe...