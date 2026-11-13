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CBP Seizes $6.2 Million Worth Of Counterfeit Watches, Steroids Found In Package From China
7 days ago
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Chicago O'Hare International Airport recently seized a shipment of counterfeit watches and steroids that would have been worth a total of more than $6 million if genuine. CBP's Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team at O'Hare encountered a shipment from China bound for California...