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MLB rumors: Rangers in mix for Sato, Dodgers seek infield help, Korean slugger could join free agent class
By Mike Axisa,8 days ago
The annual GM Meetings came and went this week with only one significant transaction: Evan Phillips signed with the Braves. Phillips, our 34th-ranked free agent, received a three-year deal worth $35 million. He'll replace Raisel Iglesias in Atlanta's bullpen and pair with Robert Suarez at the end of the game. The Braves could still re-sign Iglesias too, I suppose.