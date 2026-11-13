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Apple’s $299 HomeView is finally in stores, with a smarter Siri still in beta
By Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam,8 days ago
Apple‘s HomeView smart display is now available for purchase, nearly a month after its unveiling at the October 13 Welcome Home event. The device, which packs a 7-inch Liquid Retina display, built-in speakers, and the new Siri AI, can now be purchased from Apple Stores, its website, and the Apple Store app. Both versions start at $299 in the US, although one of them will cost a little more to set up.