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Alleged 25-Year Drug Dealing Operation Uncovered After Deputies Seize 59 Grams Of Cocaine
By BayNet Crime Reporter,8 days ago
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — A 50-year-old Huntingtown man is facing felony drug charges after Calvert County sheriff’s deputies allegedly discovered approximately 59 grams of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop in Owings. According to charging documents, investigators said the man admitted to distributing cocaine throughout Calvert County for several years, selling several ounces each week and selling narcotics for more than 25 years.
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