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Ejae releases ‘Christmas in New York’
By Buddy Iahn,7 days ago
Academy Award- and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ejae has released her new holiday song “Christmas in New York,” via Universal Records. A jazz-inflected classic pop track, “Christmas in New York” serves as a love letter to New York City during the holidays, celebrating the city’s beauty and how it unfolds into a winter wonderland. Ejae sweetly paints a tableau of iconic scenes from the city: a glowing Empire State Building, black and white cookies, ice-skating amongst skyscrapers, Christmas markets, and the way the skyline glistens from the Brooklyn Bridge. The song draws upon Ejae’s cherished childhood experiences of walking around Fifth Avenue for the window displays and visiting Santa and the iconic Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center.