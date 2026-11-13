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Midland shares ‘With You Christmas Eve’
By Buddy Iahn,8 days ago
The band releases their own country Christmas carol. Rounding out a landmark year that included the release of their critically acclaimed album Stages and a CMA Vocal Group of the Year nomination, Grammy-nominated trio Midland brings their signature neotraditional country sound to the holiday season with a timeless country Christmas carol of their own, “With You Christmas Eve.”