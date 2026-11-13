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Elon Musk could merge SpaceX and Tesla by December, but deal may slip to 2027
By Nileena Sunil,7 days ago
SpaceX and Tesla are moving forward with merger negotiations, and a deal could be announced as soon as December, according to Bloomberg. The merger could consolidate Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence, robotics, electric vehicle and aerospace operations under one corporate structure. Musk said during SpaceX’s third-quarter earnings call last month...