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Texas executes Brownsville man for killing three small children in 2003
By Ayden Runnels, The Texas Tribune,8 days ago
A Brownsville man convicted of killing three children was executed Thursday evening in the first of two Texas death sentences set to be carried out in the next week. John Rubio was given a lethal injection and pronounced deceased at 6:47 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Rubio thanked his friends, family and TDCJ administration for their religious support. He also said he still loved his common-law wife, Angela Camacho, who is serving three life sentences for her role in the murders, and apologized to her family and his own.