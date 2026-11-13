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'Tis the Season … Just Not Yet!
7 days ago
Last Christmas, I gave you my heart, but the very next day, you told me that you listen to Christmas music before Thanksgiving. That's a nail in the Christmas coffin for me. We're finally post-Halloween, which means the fierce debate over when it's appropriate to listen to Christmas music has begun. I'm here to bring you a few terrible takes that I've heard this year, as well as my strong opinion that post-Thanksgiving through Christmas itself is the only correct time (although I'll allow a few exceptions).