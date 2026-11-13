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Chris Janson reflects with ‘Reason for the Season’
By Buddy Iahn,7 days ago
Country star Chris Janson is heading into this holiday season with spiritual reflection and remembrance of why we celebrate in his latest release, “Reason for the Season,” out now via Harpeth 60 Records/Warner Records Nashville. Written by Janson, the track emphasizes that outside of Santa, the presents, and the parties, Jesus is the true reason to celebrate the season. A reminder to us all to look beyond the material and embrace the spirit and heart of what brings us together this time of year.