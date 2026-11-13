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Operation Roll Call raises nearly $49,000 for Greater Peoria Honor Flight
By Nathan Cihak (25 News),8 days ago
PEORIA (25News Now) – Thousands of dollars were raised Wednesday night to help Central Illinois veterans travel to Washington, D.C., through the Greater Peoria Honor Flight. 25News partnered with the Greater Peoria Honor Flight for its annual Operation Roll Call phone-a-thon on Veterans Day. Throughout the evening, volunteers answered donation calls from viewers across Central Illinois.
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