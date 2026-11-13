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Microsoft struggles to restore Outlook, Teams and Copilot after global outage hits 74 countries
By Nileena Sunil,7 days ago
Microsoft says it has made only marginal progress in restoring its widely used workplace services, more than 12 hours after a global outage disrupted Outlook, Teams and Copilot across 74 countries. The company said it was monitoring activity across regions to assess server performance and identify ways to improve capacity.