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ACC Roundup - Busy Friday, And Philip Rivers Update
By julian king,4 days ago
It’s a busy Friday around the ACC, with 11 games. North Alabama visits Miami, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi checks in at the Tucker Center to play Florida State, Georgetown goes to Clemson, Pitt plays Butler in Hinkle, which is bold, Virginia Tech welcomes Mt. St. Mary’s to Cassell, Troy jets into Raleigh to take on NC State, Georgia visits the Dean Dome to take on the Tar Heels, Virginia gets Maryland in College Park, Stanford sees Josh Pastner’s Runnin’ Rebels in Thomas & Mack, and Ball State takes its chances at SMU.