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Ronald Atkinson
7 days ago
Riverton, Kansas – Ronald Lee Atkinson, 87, passed away September 25, 2026 following a sudden illness. Ron was born on July 11, 1939, in Peoria, Oklahoma, to Claude and Christine Atkinson, and was raised by Claude and his step-mom, Billie Jean. Ron attended Quapaw schools and graduated from Quapaw High School in 1957. He then studied accounting at Oklahoma City Business College. Ron worked in accounting with various companies his entire life, while also performing tax services for numerous individuals.