undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Different Perspective: Veterans Day
By Editorial Staff,8 days ago
Readers may remember that I ended last week’s article by writing “After this unnecessarily bitter election, it would be nice if we could stop the name-calling” and instead recall the statement by the owner of the Milwaukee Brewers about the people of Wisconsin emphasizing their “feelings of community.” The political campaign that just ended included way too much ugliness. The creators, printers, publishers, and broadcasters of many ads should feel embarrassed (at least) or ashamed. It’s time to use words with their true meanings and stop throwing around terms like “extremists” when the real bottom line is simply that you don’t agree with someone on some political issues. On Election Day, I worked at the election polls in Sodus Township, while my wife worked in Oronoko Township. I was reminded that day of a fellow columnist’s comment that “[someone’s] vote counts just as much as his own vote. He’s right, of course. The fact that every adult citizen gets an equal vote is a vitally important part of our system. The people spreading contempt for others should take a long, hard look at their attitude.