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Autumn is a great time for discovering Massachusetts craft ciders
By Community Advocate Staff,8 days ago
REGION – In the late 17th century, hard cider was a popular staple across Colonial Massachusetts. The colonists planted acres of apple trees when they settled, making the fruit readily available. Falling out of popular favor, hard cider once again became a sought-after seasonal adult beverage in the 1980s and has since exploded in popularity. The advent of talented craftspeople who create unique flavors in small batches sets the stage for dedicated followers who enjoy a refreshing low-alcohol beverage as an alternative to beer.
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