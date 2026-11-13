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Monticello police ask for help finding missing 18-year-old Madeleine Banister
By Therese Apel,8 days ago
MONTICELLO — Monticello police are asking for help finding an 18-year-old woman who reportedly is experiencing a mental health crisis and may need assistance. Madeleine Grace Banister, who goes by Maddie, was last seen at 7:28 p.m. walking south on Third Street from the area of 630 Mary Street, according to a flyer issued by the Monticello Police Department. The flyer does not confirm the date she was last seen.
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