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Sunny Friday gives way to freezing temperatures overnight
By Mary Apel,7 days ago
A sunny, cooler Friday will give way to freezing temperatures overnight, with freeze warnings in effect for portions of Mississippi on two consecutive nights. Friday’s high will reach about 61 degrees under sunny skies, with north winds at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset, dropping into the upper 40s by 6 p.m. and the upper 30s by late evening.
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