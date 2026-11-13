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Deputies arrest 19-year-old allegedly connected to armed carjackings in Tangipahoa Parish
By WBRZ Staff,8 days ago
AMITE — A 19-year-old accused of armed carjackings has been arrested by Tangipahoa Parish deputies. Deputies arrested Kendall Jackson III for a Thursday morning carjacking, but he is also a suspect in a separate Amite carjacking that happened last week. He is also believed to be connected to a shooting in the area earlier this week.
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