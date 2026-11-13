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Santa Cruz’s Startup World Cup Champion Needs Your Vote
By Doug & Claude,7 days ago
G-SPACE won Startup World Cup Santa Cruz on October 17. Now it needs your vote to reach the Meet the Drapers final and compete for $1M. Voting closes November 20. Last month, g-SPACE took the regional title at The Catalyst. Now it faces a different kind of judge: the public. An online vote decides which startups advance to the Meet the Drapers final, where g-SPACE could compete for $1 million. Santa Cruz voters can help it get there.