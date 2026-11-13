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A Guide to NCAA-Approved Online High Schools for Pennsylvania Athletes
8 days ago
Your student-athlete’s training, travel and competitions can make online school appealing for your northeast Pennsylvania family. But your choice matters for college sports eligibility. Not every course meets National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) requirements. As you weigh flexibility against your athlete’s college plans, which online high school in Pennsylvania offers courses the NCAA accepts?