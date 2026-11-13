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Cubs Predicted to Lose All-Star Starting Pitcher in Free Agency by Insider
By Owen Crisafulli,8 days ago
The Chicago Cubs, like every other team in the majors, are surveying the free agent market despite knowing that there could be an extended lockout on the horizon. Assuming a lockout takes place (which is looking to be virtually inevitable at this point), there would be a roster freeze across the league, so it’s safe to say the Cubs have some work to do over the next couple of weeks.