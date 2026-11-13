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Jaguars HC Gives Update on Ex-Eagles Star’s Debut After Trade
By Tony Adame,8 days ago
The Jordan Davis era is coming for the Jacksonville Jaguars — just not this week. “Jaguars HC Liam Coen says DT Jordan Davis and S Jessie Bates won’t play Sunday vs. Titans,” ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe wrote on his official X account on Friday morning. “Neither Bates nor Davis has had a bye week. So this is way for JAX to give them rest for long haul and more time to learn playbook.”