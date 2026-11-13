undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Trilogy Health Services hosts Veterans’ Breakfast in Ottawa
By Hunter Clouser,8 days ago
OTTAWA, Ohio (WLIO) - Trilogy Health Services continues its tradition of honoring veterans, all year long. The Meadows of Ottawa hosted this month’s edition of the Veterans’ Breakfast, with hosting being rotated between the Meadows of Leipsic, Kalida, and Ottawa. Every month, around 60-80 veterans and their spouses are welcomed to a complementary breakfast.