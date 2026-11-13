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The Vikings embarrassed them in Week 1. Now, Green Bay's O-line has what it takes
4 days ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jordan Morgan was a disaster in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Green Bay Packers left tackle and 2024 first-round pick, starting his first meaningful game in the NFL at his college position, crumbled under the pressure of an incessant defense and arguably the toughest road environment in the league.