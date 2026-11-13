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‘ABUNDANT’ movie screening and town hall taking place this weekend
By Tanya,7 days ago
Written by Tanya Terry, with photos from previous organ donated related events courtesy of the City of Flint. A free community film screening for the film “ABUNDANT,” which is about people donating kidneys to people they have never met, as well as s discussion about organ, eye and tissue donation is taking place this weekend in Flint. On Saturday, November 14, from 2-4:30 p.m. the City of Flint, Gift of Life Michigan and the Flint Area (MI) Chapter of the Links are hosting the events, to be held at Cinemark Flint West 14.