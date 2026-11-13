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Wisconsin measles outbreak puts infants at risk, doctor warns
By Elisabeth Montemurro,8 days ago
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s rising measles cases are raising concerns about declining childhood vaccination rates and the risks the highly contagious disease poses to infants. Dr. Ben Weston, a professor of emergency medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin and chief health policy adviser for Milwaukee County joined Wisconsin’s Midday News to discuss the outbreak and other developments in health care.