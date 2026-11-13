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200 vendors, live music and rubber duck race set for Thibodeauxville Fall Festival
7 days ago
One of the bayou’s favorite events is coming back to the heart of Thibodaux this Saturday. Celebrate the fall at the one and only Thibodeauxville Fall Festival this Saturday, an exemplary event featuring 200 arts and crafts booths, 3 stages with live music, a car show, a variety of food vendors, and the famous rubber duck race on Bayou Lafourche at 4:00PM.
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