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‘Oddly Addictive’: Stephen Graham And Anna Maxwell Martin’s Offbeat Police Drama Is Your Weekend Watch
By Charlotte Cunnane,7 days ago
A detective brought back from the dead with the help of artificial intelligence: it’s not your usual police drama premise. First released in 2020, Code 404 feels especially timely now, as conversations about AI continue to gather pace. The Sky comedy pairs futuristic crime-solving with a dry, offbeat sense of humour — and a messy personal life that threatens to complicate the casework.