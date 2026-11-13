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Is Robert Pattinson the Next James Bond? Rumored 007 Deal Explained
By Fatima Castillo,8 days ago
Primary Subject: Industry reports reveal the preliminary James Bond screen-test contract terms offered to Robert Pattinson. Key Update: While Amazon MGM has not yet officially cast the next 007, new insider reporting reveals Robert Pattinson negotiated a shorter, three-film test deal with a significantly higher salary than fellow contenders, Josh O'Connor and Jack Lowden.