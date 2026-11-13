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Thelma & James announce debut album ‘Whiplash’
By Buddy Iahn,7 days ago
Award-winning duo Thelma & James announce their highly anticipated debut album Whiplash, arriving January 29th via Big Loud. Their first full-length offering is a testament to creative instinct and intrinsic talent – both have propelled the married pair from an impromptu first-in-a-decade co-write (“Happy Ever After You”) to earning seven award nominations and performing in football stadiums in under two years.