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‘A great person’: Remembering Atlanta News First photojournalist Geno Collins
By Atlanta News First staff,8 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Geno Collins, a longtime Atlanta News First photojournalist, passed away this week. Collins worked at the station for almost two decades. His co-workers remember him as a storyteller who brightened their days and lifted their spirits, even during difficult coverage. “Geno did great...
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