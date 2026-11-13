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Poindexter named as finalist by the Academy of Western Artists
4 days ago
Donnie Poindexter of Sallisaw is a finalist for Artist (Drawing) from the Academy of Western Artists for an award recognizing outstanding 2025 work. Working primarily in dry medium such as graphite, charcoal and pastel, his drawings reflect his love for all things Native American and the cowboy way of life -- a connection with cattle, horses, land and community that goes back five generations.
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