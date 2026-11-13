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Notre Dame Academy in Hingham Celebrates A+ Rating!
7 days ago
Notre Dame Academy (NDA), an independent, all-girls Catholic school, was awarded an A+ rating as the school’s overall grade, including academics, athletics, clubs, and activities. The 2026-2027 rankings for schools across the country were recently published by Niche, a school-rating platform. NDA also celebrated its third year of recognition for having the #1 all-girls high school athletic program in Massachusetts.