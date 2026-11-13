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Steelers vs. Bengals Predictions, Picks & Odds: NFL Week 10 Sunday Night Football, 11/15
By Writers,7 days ago
There is nothing quite like an AFC North rival as a primetime game, and that is exactly what we get to enjoy following the NFL Week 10 main slate. We’ve got Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, which means this is a matchup that could end up deciding the division winner! We can’t determine that for a little while yet, but we can certainly make this matchup more exciting with our best Steelers vs. Bengals predictions for SNF!