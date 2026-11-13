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Mets News and Morning Links - 11/13/2026
By John From Albany,4 days ago
NY Post: Where the Mets can turn to in closing situations — if they’re not sold on Devin Williams. Outside of David Bednar and current Mets relievers Dedniel Núñez, Daniel Duarte, Nate Lavender and Jonathan Pintaro, writer Dan Martin doesn't offer a lot of suggestions only claiming that Williams was even worse for the Mets in 2026 than the Yankees in 2025. He was 3-2 4.43 ERA with 16 saves for the Mets in 2026 after going 4-6 with a 4.79 ERA and 18 saves for the Yankees.