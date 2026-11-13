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Gretna Woman Who Hacked Father, Grandmother With Hatchet Gets Probation Over Prison
By Jackie Ramirez-Lopez,7 days ago
A Gretna woman accused of attacking her father and grandmother with hatchets inside their Terrytown home more than four years ago will not go to prison. Amanda Benton, now 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of aggravated battery, and a judge ordered her to serve five years of probation instead of time behind bars.
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