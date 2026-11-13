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Amerks honor Rochester veterans with annual Military Appreciation Night
By WUHF,7 days ago
The Rochester Americans honor American soldiers with their annual Military Appreciation Night. Veterans Outreach Center here in Rochester is partnering with the Amerks to help raise awareness and fund its veteran programs, including the Veterans Outreach Center food pantry, workforce development programs, wellness and outdoor programs, and peer connection center.