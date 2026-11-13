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Tips for reviewing your Medicare plan options
By Virginia This Morning,8 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Medicare annual enrollment is an opportunity to make sure your health coverage still fits your medical needs and budget. Ryan May with UnitedHealthcare recommends checking whether your doctors and hospitals remain in network, reviewing dental and vision benefits and comparing copays and other out-of-pocket expenses. Enrollees should also check their current prescriptions against a plan’s formulary for January.