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Kids Collaborative Holiday Bazaar Gives Children a Chance to Shop for Family Gifts
By Nicole Colson,7 days ago
KEENE, N.H. (MyKeeneNow) Children across the Monadnock Region will have an opportunity to experience the joy of giving this holiday season through the Kids Collaborative’s annual Holiday Bazaar, which provides free gifts for children to give to their parents, guardians and siblings. This year’s bazaar is scheduled for Saturday,...