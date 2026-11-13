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Turning Digital Banking Into a Lending Opportunity
By Tom Nawrocki,7 days ago
Despite the fact that consumers do most of their banking on their phones these days, one core banking function remains largely underutilized in the digital channel: lending. Many banks have yet to fully explore the possibilities of embedded lending, including transaction-based refinancing prompts, goal-based loan assistance, and installment options for card purchases.