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‘Open Your Eyes’: Virginia DMV warns drivers about distracted driving
By Virginia This Morning,8 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office is encouraging drivers to put down their phones through its “Open Your Eyes” campaign. Brandi Brubaker, director of the Highway Safety Office, says looking at a phone while driving is like covering your eyes. At 55 mph, taking your eyes off the road for five seconds means traveling roughly the length of a football field without watching where you’re going.
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