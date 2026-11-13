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Global Methane Hub Sets Strategy to Halve Rice Methane by 2040
By Harry Duran,4 days ago
The Global Methane Hub has released a strategy aimed at halving methane emissions from rice farming by 2040 while protecting yields. The plan sets five research priorities for the Hub’s $100 million Rice Methane Innovation Accelerator: agronomic practices, soil amendments, plant genetics, methane-reducing agents and measurement tools. Solutions will...