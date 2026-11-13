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Why specialized epilepsy care matters
By Virginia This Morning,7 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about epilepsy to help people better recognize the signs, symptoms and treatment options available. Dr. Christine Baca, a neurologist and chief of the epilepsy division at VCU Health, came to the studio to share important information with our community. As the only Level 4 Epilepsy Center in the Richmond region, VCU Health offers the highest level of care connecting patients with experienced specialists and advanced treatment options.