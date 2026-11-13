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F1 Team Boss ‘Put His Life on the Line’ to Save Driver at Risk of Losing His Seat
By Finlay Strachan,8 days ago
An F1 team principal 'put his life on the line' to ensure the future of one of his team's drivers. As the 2026 Formula 1 season draws to a close, the grid for the 2027 season is well and truly taking shape. Following the announcement earlier this week that Racing Bulls have re-signed Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson for next year, there is now only one seat vacant on the grid. This is expected to go to Ollie Bearman, who is set to sign on for a third year at Haas.
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