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Longest Unbeaten Runs in International Football History
By Daniel Mawson,5 days ago
Going unbeaten in international football, where every side is measured by the FIFA World Ranking, is harder than it may first appear. In club football, managers and head coaches see their players almost every day, and so have the opportunity to embed their tactics and style of play into their players. National team managers, however, can go months between international breaks without overseeing a single game or training session. That's what makes a long run without defeat one of the sport's rarest achievements.