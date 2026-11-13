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Why insurance and property taxes are becoming Houston’s biggest housing obstacles
By Houston Agent,7 days ago
Hi, I’m Anne Hartnett and I am here with real estate economist Matthew Gardner to chat about our Q3 update. How are you, Matthew?. I’m great, thanks. So we’ve been waiting years for housing transactions to recover. At what point do we stop calling this a cyclical showdown and recognize that something more fundamental has changed in how Americans buy and sell homes?